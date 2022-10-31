Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.67% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $102,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. abrdn plc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 126,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.30. 29,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

