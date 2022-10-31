Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $151.42 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $151,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 184,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,430. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

