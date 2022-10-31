Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $94.78 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,180 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.53% of FOX worth $94,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,223. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

