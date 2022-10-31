Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,050 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $102,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,524. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

