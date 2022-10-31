Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.36% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $38,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 888,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,773. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.