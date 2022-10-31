Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,019 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $343,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 912,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962,289. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

