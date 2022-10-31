Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 86,496 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,496 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.32% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $112,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.64. 1,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

