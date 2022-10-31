Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $52.30 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 498,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,300,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.7 %
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
Insider Activity
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.