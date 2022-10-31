Forum Private Client Group LLC Acquires 391 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 731,977 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 476,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,555,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.