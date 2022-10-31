Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys 3,011 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.68. 21,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $237.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

