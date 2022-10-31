Forum Private Client Group LLC Invests $204,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

NYSE SO traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

