Forum Private Client Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,247. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

