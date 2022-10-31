Forum Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.2% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.31. 38,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.89. The company has a market capitalization of $343.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.