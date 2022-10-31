Frax Share (FXS) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $108.30 million and $7.58 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $6.68 or 0.00032677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

