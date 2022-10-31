freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

freenet Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet Company Profile

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

