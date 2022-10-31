FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several research firms have weighed in on RAIL. StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on FreightCar America to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.