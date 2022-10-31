FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.98

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.
Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FTAC Hera Acquisition
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

