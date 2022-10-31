Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($44.90) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.40 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €23.95 ($24.44). 30,531 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($45.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

