Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

