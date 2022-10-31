Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $231.75 million, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

