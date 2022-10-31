G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

G Mining Ventures Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GMINF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.49. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987. G Mining Ventures has a fifty-two week low of 0.41 and a fifty-two week high of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.58 and its 200-day moving average is 0.58.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

