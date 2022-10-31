Gaia (GAIA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Gaia had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gaia Price Performance
GAIA opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
