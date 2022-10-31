Gaia (GAIA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Gaia had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.