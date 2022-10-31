Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0419

Gala (GALA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $292.68 million and $275.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

