Gala (GALA) Price Up 26.1% This Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $292.80 million and approximately $340.70 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

