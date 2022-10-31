Galxe (GAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.77 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $74.77 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00010420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

