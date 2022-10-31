Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,691,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 3,327,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.1 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $20.92.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.