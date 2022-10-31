Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,691,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 3,327,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.1 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $20.92.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

