GateToken Reaches Market Cap of $498.61 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00022157 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $498.61 million and $2.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.89 or 0.99969048 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004078 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00257190 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.54970599 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,169,461.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

