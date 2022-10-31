Gateway Protocol Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $76.01 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00013683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.81215429 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,298,635.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

