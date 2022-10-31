Gator Capital Management LLC Grows Position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of OP Bancorp worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

OPBK traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.60. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,451,077.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 42,281 shares of company stock worth $515,553 over the last three months. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

