Gator Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the quarter. Barclays makes up 2.8% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.93. 408,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,640. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

