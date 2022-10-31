Gator Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.61. 115,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

