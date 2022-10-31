Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Generac to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day moving average is $220.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

