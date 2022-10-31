General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $250.72 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

