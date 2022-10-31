General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.
GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
