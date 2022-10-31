General Dynamics (GD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) recently:

10/28/2022 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $238.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $286.00 to $325.00.

10/27/2022 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $260.00.

10/27/2022 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $275.00.

10/12/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

