Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Income Properties were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties during the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIPR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.33. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83.

Generation Income Properties ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -29.94%.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

