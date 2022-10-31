Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after buying an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

