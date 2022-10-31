Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Gentex Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

