GICTrade (GICT) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004413 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $89.91 million and $48,012.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90706343 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,398.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

