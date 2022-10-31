Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 3.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $210,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $7,326,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 308,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,501. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

