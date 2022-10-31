Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.42.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 554,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

