Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 418,355 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 81.5% during the first quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $9.87 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $378.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

