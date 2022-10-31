Glassman Wealth Services Buys 228 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

