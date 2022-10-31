Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,738,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,276 shares of company stock valued at $11,641,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $163.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.