Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,582 shares of company stock worth $9,842,332. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $420.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.61.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

