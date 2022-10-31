Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

NYSE:GS opened at $341.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

