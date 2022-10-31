Glassman Wealth Services Has $110,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PayPal were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $233.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

