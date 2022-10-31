Glassman Wealth Services Has $205,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

