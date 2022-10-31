Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after acquiring an additional 500,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

