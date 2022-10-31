Glassman Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,263 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,119.38.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.